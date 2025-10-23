//Lowndes encourages locals to support veterans during “Operation Green Light”

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County encourages locals to participate in “Operation Green Light” to support military veterans.

Ahead of Veterans Day, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners encourages residents to light up in green from November 4-11, 2025, as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its fourth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021.

Participating in Operation Green Light is a meaningful way for Lowndes County to show our appreciation and respect for the veterans in our community, said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. Lighting up in green sends a visible message of support, acknowledging the sacrifices these men and women have made. This initiative is also an opportunity to spread awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face and to ensure they know about the resources available to them. It’s our way of letting local veterans know they are valued and that their service is deeply appreciated.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 4th -11th), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all hold for their service and sacrifices.”

For more information on Operation Green Light, https://www.naco.org/program/operation-green-light-veterans.