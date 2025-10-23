//LCS Director of Public Relations wins two awards at conference

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools Director of Public Relations wins two awards at the Georgia School Public Relations Conference.

Release:

We’re proud to announce that Lowndes County Schools has earned Gold in Videography for our Principal Month: A Day in the Life series and Silver in Annual Report for our One Lowndes Magazine!

These awards celebrate the incredible storytelling, transparency, and dedication behind Mrs. Odom, who shares the heart of our One Lowndes mission.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher said, “Mrs. Odom works tirelessly as our Director of Public Relations to keep our community informed and connected. She recognizes that information is powerful and makes sure she transparently shares our story, promotes public education, and showcases the amazing people and programs that make Lowndes County Schools a premier district. Her work shines a light on the excellence happening every day across our schools, and I could not be prouder.”

#OneLowndes #BetterTogether #PublicEducation #AwardWinning #VikingPride