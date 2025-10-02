//KB Skin X The Unionaires present a Christmas Toy Drive

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Local businesses are invited to participate in the Christmas Toy Drive to help bring holiday cheer to local families.

KB Skin Soap and The Unionaires are organizing a Christmas Toy Drive to help bring some holiday joy to local families in need this season.

The Christmas Toy Drive is inviting local businesses to get involved by donating a raffle prize, new/unwrapped toys, or offer a monetary donation or sponsorship. Every form of support helps serve more families and spread more joy.

To encourage community participation, the Christmas Toy Drive is running a raffle where:

Each donated toy = 1 raffle ticket

The more someone gives, the more chances to win.

The Christmas Toy Drive would love to feature a raffle prize or contribution from you as part of this effort. It’s a great opportunity to support you community while also showcasing your business as a generous and engaged local partner.

If interested or have any questions, feel free to reach out. We truly appreciate your support in making this season brighter for families in need.

Kenyon Brown

Kayla Calloway (KBSkinSoap)

Eric Brown ( The Unionaires)

Phone Number: (229) 300-2414

Email: kenyonlbrown@icloud.com