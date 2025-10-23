//DPH’s EHDI Coordinator honored with excellence in performance award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The EHDI Coordinator for the Georgia DPH’s South Health District was honored with the EHDI Excellence in Performance Award.

Release:

Catina Everett, who serves as the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention (EHDI) Coordinator for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District, was recently honored with the EHDI Excellence in Performance Award.

This award recognizes Everett for consistently reaching top performance levels in the EHDI program’s 1-3-6 goals and for going above and beyond to help families across the district.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to receive recognition for my hard work,” said Everett. “Yes, sometimes it can take a lot of coordination to ensure that patients get the services they need in a timely manner, but I love it! It’s definitely not a job I can do alone. It takes teamwork. I’m grateful to the hospitals, pediatricians, audiologists, my coworkers, and especially the parents because it takes all of us doing our part to ensure these goals are met. The parents play the most crucial role in ensuring their baby gets what he or she needs to pave the way for their child’s speech, language, and social skills to reach their full potential.”

The EHDI program works to make sure every baby in Georgia is screened for hearing loss early, so they can get the care they need as soon as possible. The program follows three important goals known as 1-3-6:

1 Month: All babies should be screened for hearing loss before they are 1 month old, preferably before leaving the hospital.

3 Months: If a baby doesn’t pass the first screening, they should have a full hearing test before they are 3 months old.

6 Months: If hearing loss is found, the baby should start getting help and support by 6 months of age.

These steps are important because the earlier hearing loss is found, the sooner babies can get the support they need to learn to talk, communicate, and connect with others.

The EHDI program also provides training and support to hospitals, doctors, and health departments across Georgia. By working together, they help make sure every baby is screened, diagnosed, and cared for as quickly as possible.

“It’s great being a part of the EHDI and Child Health Team,” Everett added. “I’m very passionate about public health and our ability to provide services to our community.”

Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions found in newborns. Through her leadership, Everett continues to make a difference for families across South Health District and ensures babies get the best possible start in life.

The EHDI program is available in all ten South Health District counties. For more information about the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/EHDI