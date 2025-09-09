//Wiregrass announces President’s, Dean’s List for 2025 Summer Semester

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the President’s and Dean’s List for 2025 Summer Semester.
Release:
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the Summer Semester 2025.
The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2025 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Nancy Zuniga
Ben Hill: Jasmine Coney, and Kiara Wynn
Berrien: Drake Jones
Brooks: Ashley Stillwell
Coffee: Kalaysia Mobley
Cook: Tayshawn Durden, and Zavier Mitchell
Irwin: Autumn Wilkes
Lanier: Hollie Boggs, James Pike, and Michael Schexnayder
Lowndes: Brittani Adams, David Babb, Alexus Barkley, Paige Bass, Morgan Cannon, Mahree Aila Daroy, Jedediah Hudgins, Deshonda Jenkins, John Lee, Courtney Lissimore, Darrius Rosser, and Mykhael Waldrip
Telfair: Montgomery Dykes
Thomas: Zariah Tillman
Tift: Brittnee Britt
Turner: Kiara Hauber
Out of State: Emma Harris
Wiregrass would like to also recognize students who made the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2025. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.
The following students are on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2025 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Sarai Abonza, Dasha Morgan, Corina Salazar, Kate Vickers, and Kyrstyn White
Ben Hill: James Batten, and Laquisha Paschal
Berrien: Kimberly Griner, Kyle Steverson, Candie Sturdivant, and Kamilya Tucker
Brooks: Jamileth Baena, and Shelia Miller
Clinch: Ramara Williams
Coffee: Keren Ramirez Lopez, Daniel Rodriguez, and Cynthia Trevino
Cook: Alisia Reynolds
Echols: Thomas Hahn
Irwin: Melanie Payne
Jeff Davis: Keamoney Locke
Lanier: Brittany Culliver
Lowndes: Daniel Armistead, Sharita Baker, Laci Copenhaver, David Darty, Jacob Dunbar, Anna Feagle, Heather Gandy, Jai Hendricks, Bryan Korec, Hannah Plueger, Shadeshia Sermons, Tamyia Stamps, Tara Sturgeon, Katelyn Thomas, Simffani Thompson, Chrishia Wilson, J’shawn Winston, and Latasha Yates
Ware: Jennifer Guzman
Out of State: Rakayla Harris, and Jaleel Robinson