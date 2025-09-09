//Wiregrass announces President’s, Dean’s List for 2025 Summer Semester

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the President’s and Dean’s List for 2025 Summer Semester.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the Summer Semester 2025.

The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2025 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Nancy Zuniga

Ben Hill: Jasmine Coney, and Kiara Wynn

Berrien: Drake Jones

Brooks: Ashley Stillwell

Coffee: Kalaysia Mobley

Cook: Tayshawn Durden, and Zavier Mitchell

Irwin: Autumn Wilkes

Lanier: Hollie Boggs, James Pike, and Michael Schexnayder

Lowndes: Brittani Adams, David Babb, Alexus Barkley, Paige Bass, Morgan Cannon, Mahree Aila Daroy, Jedediah Hudgins, Deshonda Jenkins, John Lee, Courtney Lissimore, Darrius Rosser, and Mykhael Waldrip

Telfair: Montgomery Dykes

Thomas: Zariah Tillman

Tift: Brittnee Britt

Turner: Kiara Hauber

Out of State: Emma Harris

Wiregrass would like to also recognize students who made the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2025. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2025 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Sarai Abonza, Dasha Morgan, Corina Salazar, Kate Vickers, and Kyrstyn White

Ben Hill: James Batten, and Laquisha Paschal

Berrien: Kimberly Griner, Kyle Steverson, Candie Sturdivant, and Kamilya Tucker

Brooks: Jamileth Baena, and Shelia Miller

Clinch: Ramara Williams

Coffee: Keren Ramirez Lopez, Daniel Rodriguez, and Cynthia Trevino

Cook: Alisia Reynolds

Echols: Thomas Hahn

Irwin: Melanie Payne

Jeff Davis: Keamoney Locke

Lanier: Brittany Culliver

Lowndes: Daniel Armistead, Sharita Baker, Laci Copenhaver, David Darty, Jacob Dunbar, Anna Feagle, Heather Gandy, Jai Hendricks, Bryan Korec, Hannah Plueger, Shadeshia Sermons, Tamyia Stamps, Tara Sturgeon, Katelyn Thomas, Simffani Thompson, Chrishia Wilson, J’shawn Winston, and Latasha Yates

Ware: Jennifer Guzman

Out of State: Rakayla Harris, and Jaleel Robinson