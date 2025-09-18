//VPD UPDATE: Wanted suspect arrested in armed robbery investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department issues an update that a wanted suspect in a business armed robbery has been arrested.

Release:

ARRESTED: Kianna Grisby, African American Female, 35 years of age, Lowndes County Resident

ARRESTED: Franklin Kier, African American Male, 25 years of age, Lowndes County Resident

UPDATE:

Kier is now in custody after turning himself in at the Valdosta Police Department.

UPDATE:

Through investigation, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department were able to identify a suspect in this case, Franklin Kier (25 years of age), and arrest warrants have been obtained for Kier. Arrest warrants include charges for Armed Robbery (Felony), Aggravated Assault (Felony), and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony). Kier should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone having information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911.

Additionally, detectives determined an associate of Kier, Kianna Grisby (35 years of age), was uncooperative with the investigation by providing conflicting information to officers/detectives. As a result, Grisby was arrested and charged with Obstruction (Misdemeanor).

On September 15, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Khushi Food Mart, 1509 Northside Drive, after a citizen called E911 stating that it appeared the store was being robbed. When officers arrived, they found that an unknown person had entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. At some point during the robbery, the firearm was discharged. After grabbing an undisclosed amount of money, the offender fled from the business.

There were no injuries reported.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene. Through investigation, detectives have located evidence identifying a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.