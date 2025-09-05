//Valdosta utility bill late fees, notices to resume October 1st

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will resume late fees and service interruption notices for utility bills beginning October 1st.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the City of Valdosta temporarily paused late fees and service interruptions to support residents during a time of widespread hardship and recovery. That pause has allowed customers additional time and flexibility as we restored critical services and infrastructure.

With operations now stabilized, the City is announcing that late fees and service interruption notices for all past-due utility accounts will resume effective October 1, 2025.

To avoid penalties or service interruptions, customers are strongly encouraged to make timely payments by the due date listed on their utility bills. Multiple convenient payment options are available, including:

Online : Through the City of Valdosta’s secure payment portal

: Through the City of Valdosta’s secure payment portal By Phone : Using the automated phone system

: Using the automated phone system By Mail : Sent to the Utilities Department address listed on the bill

: Sent to the Utilities Department address listed on the bill In Person: At the Utilities Customer Service Center during regular business hours

The City also offers payment arrangements and may be able to connect customers with assistance programs for those experiencing financial hardship. Customers needing assistance are urged to contact the Utilities Customer Service team before their account becomes past due.

For more information on payment options, assistance programs, or to make arrangements, customers should contact City of Valdosta Customer Service at 229‑259‑3510 or visit

https://www.valdostacity.com/finance/customer-service