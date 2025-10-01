//SGBC hosts golf tournament to drive local business support

Share with friends

Photo: H. DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (left), presents the first-place prize to the winning SGMC Health team at the conclusion of the 2025 SGBC Golf Tournament.

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted the annual golf tournament to drive support for local businesses.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) successfully hosted its annual golf tournament on Thursday, September 25, at the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, bringing together a diverse field of business leaders, community advocates, and golf enthusiasts for a day of competition and networking. The event raised vital funds to support the SGBC’s mission of providing small business development and grants to empower entrepreneurs across the region.

After a competitive four-person scramble, the SGMC Health sponsored team, consisting of Larry Tabor, Chip Alger, Andy Tabor, and Justin Stouppe, emerged as the first-place champions.

“This tournament is about more than golf; it’s a powerful demonstration of what we can achieve when our community comes together,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “We are immensely grateful to everyone who participated and contributed to this success.”

The tournament celebrated a full podium of winners, with the BridgeBuilder Education & Investments sponsored team securing second place and the First Federal Savings of Valdosta sponsored team taking third place honors.

The success of the event was made possible by a wide range of community partners. Key sponsors included Rainwater Conference Center (Longest Drive Sponsor). Additionally SGMC Health, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, and Bank OZK supported as Beverage Cart Sponsors, alongside a strong showing of hole sponsors.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers stands as the leading voice and advocate for Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs across the region. Founded on the principles of community, collaboration, and economic justice, the SGBC’s mission is to empower, connect, and elevate its members, fostering an inclusive economic ecosystem where every business has the opportunity to thrive through essential resources, strategic partnerships, and unparalleled advocacy.