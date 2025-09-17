//Multiple artists to be featured at Turner Center’s opening reception

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception that will feature the works of multiple artists.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception on Mon., September 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the works of Aliyah Jones, “Fluorescence Undeterred: Contemporary Botanical Impressionism,” Brenda Pinnick, “An Inspired Journey,” and Christopher W. Trice, “To Dwell in Disturbance.” Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Aliyah Jones is a painter, Valdosta native, and CEO of startup e-commerce store, Gardenist and Chill. After a 10-year hiatus from painting, Aliyah has returned to the art profession with renewed purpose centered around nature and emotional regulation. She made an official comeback when she placed 1st in Painting at the 2024 Spring into Art Juried Exhibition. Her new-found inspiration is gained from gardening, and grounding in nature. She currently specializes in painting with oil and acrylic with subject matters of botanicals and food. Aliyah hopes her new body of work can serve as a tool to inspire others to appreciate the beauty and healing that nature has to offer.

In 2001, Brenda Pinnick decided to pursue an education in design. She was interested in the changes in art with emerging technology and wanted to learn how to use the new digital tools to create. Pinnick earned her graphic design certificate from the private Creative Circus College in Atlanta, GA, and her degree in Fine Art Studies at Rogers State University, OK. In 2013, Pinnick felt that strong pull to go back to the easel and use real paint on canvas and make some serious art. Her focus is on landscapes, florals, intimate garden settings, and an occasional back alley. Pinnick believes that color is such an incredible force in creating, changing, or communicating emotions that it eclipses everything else for her as an artist.

Christopher W. Trice is a Professor of Photography at Jacksonville’s University of North Florida. Raised in northwest Alabama, Trice earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in Photography from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has more than 25 years’ experience as an exhibiting artist and educator. Trice employs various processes in his creative work, often examining personal and cultural histories through landscape and the ephemera of popular culture. His creative works are held in various collections, including that of Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Photography; and more than 70 juried exhibitions, in locations such as New York City and San Francisco, have featured his photographs and mixed-media works.

Exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, November 5, 2025. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.