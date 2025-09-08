//Lowndes traffic stop results in stolen vehicles recovered, drug investigation

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – A routine traffic stop by a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy ends in over 30 stolen vehicles recovered and a narcotics arrest.

Release:

In 2022, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a gray in color Dodge Charger for a minor traffic infraction. This stop turned into a narcotics investigation, and during that investigation it was learned that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle had its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) changed, and registered with a fraudulent VIN. From this vehicle investigation, deputies found numerous other stolen vehicles, around Lowndes and surrounding counties.

Ultimately, approximately 30 or more stolen vehicles were either recovered or identified. From these vehicles, suspects in three groups were also identified. Sheriff Paulk is pleased to announce that after years of work, during the month of August the Grand Jury handed the following indictments:

1

Allen Ray Weldon and AB Motorsports

Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Theft by Deception

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed

Buy, Sell, Etc. Motor Vehicle, Or Part Which Serial Numbers Have Been Altered To Conceal Identity

False Statements Or Writings; Conceal Facts Or Fraudulent Documents In Matters of Government

Unlawful Filing of False Documents

2

Chris Hollis and Reliable Rentals

Eric Davis

Ronald Haggins

Taimikielle Smith

Nathaniel Brinson

Khuram Azhar

Ashley Kawai

Garry Haggins

Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed

Possession of Altered Certificate of Title

Making a False Statement

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

3

Jeremy Miller

Kedrek McKinney

Quante Wright

Kayleigh Roberts

William Roberts

Tyler Jones

Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed

False Information in Application for Title

Making a False Statement

Possession of Altered Certificate of Title

As this investigation continues, it is believed more people will be added to these indictments.

Sheriff Paulk wants the public to understand this is a complex case and hopes if anyone has any information to assist in this case to please come forward.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.