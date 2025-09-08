//Lowndes traffic stop results in stolen vehicles recovered, drug investigation

LOWNDES CO – A routine traffic stop by a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy ends in over 30 stolen vehicles recovered and a narcotics arrest.
Release:
In 2022, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Unit stopped a gray in color Dodge Charger for a minor traffic infraction. This stop turned into a narcotics investigation, and during that investigation it was learned that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle had its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) changed, and registered with a fraudulent VIN. From this vehicle investigation, deputies found numerous other stolen vehicles, around Lowndes and surrounding counties.
Ultimately, approximately 30 or more stolen vehicles were either recovered or identified. From these vehicles, suspects in three groups were also identified. Sheriff Paulk is pleased to announce that after years of work, during the month of August the Grand Jury handed the following indictments:
1
Allen Ray Weldon and AB Motorsports
Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)
Theft by Deception
Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed
Buy, Sell, Etc. Motor Vehicle, Or Part Which Serial Numbers Have Been Altered To Conceal Identity
False Statements Or Writings; Conceal Facts Or Fraudulent Documents In Matters of Government
Unlawful Filing of False Documents
2
Chris Hollis and Reliable Rentals
Eric Davis
Ronald Haggins
Taimikielle Smith
Nathaniel Brinson
Khuram Azhar
Ashley Kawai
Garry Haggins
Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)
Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed
Possession of Altered Certificate of Title
Making a False Statement
Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
3
Jeremy Miller
Kedrek McKinney
Quante Wright
Kayleigh Roberts
William Roberts
Tyler Jones
Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)
Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Involvement with Motor Vehicle having Identification Removed
False Information in Application for Title
Making a False Statement
Possession of Altered Certificate of Title
As this investigation continues, it is believed more people will be added to these indictments.
Sheriff Paulk wants the public to understand this is a complex case and hopes if anyone has any information to assist in this case to please come forward.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.