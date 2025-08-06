//VFD Battalion Chief honored with Chairman’s Award at symposium

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department’s Battalion Chief was honored with the national Chairman’s Award at the 2025 symposium.

Release:

During the 2025 Black Chief Officers Committee (BCOC) Symposium & Conference, Battalion Chief Ronald D. Skrine Sr. of the Valdosta Fire Department was presented with the Chairman’s Award by BCOC Chairman Chief Joe Dixon of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The award recognizes Chief Skrine’s contributions to the organization over the past eight years. He currently serves on the BCOC Board as Correspondence Secretary and Educational Liaison, supporting the group’s efforts in mentorship, education, and professional development within the fire service.

During the ceremony, Chief Dixon’s remarks honoring Chief Skrine prompted a standing ovation from attendees, signifying the deep respect and admiration held by colleagues from across the nation. The Chairman’s Award is a symbol of Chief Skrine’s service and his impact on shaping the next generation of fire service leaders.

“This moment is more than an award—it’s a reflection of a legacy built on service, dedication, and the elevation of others,” said Chief Dixon.

Chief Skrine brings more than 25 years of service to the Valdosta Fire Department, including 19 years in progressive leadership roles and over a decade as a Chief Officer. He holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership and Public Administration from Waldorf University and a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Valdosta State University. He is also certified as a Fire Officer IV and NFPA Fire Instructor II, among other professional credentials.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell expressed pride and admiration for Chief Skrine’s recognition, stating:

“His commitment to our department and the broader fire service community speaks for itself. We are proud to have him represent the Valdosta Fire Department at the national level.”

The Valdosta Fire Department celebrates this national recognition as a proud moment for the City of Valdosta and a testament to the caliber of leadership within its ranks.