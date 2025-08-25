//Sunflower Lymphatic Drainage Mobile Service offers recovery option for residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sunflower Lymphatic Drainage Mobile Service gives local residents a great after surgery and injury option for recovery.

Release:

Sunflower Lymphatic Drainage Mobile Service is great for after surgeries or injuries It’s great for women to get rid of bloating. Chandra is a Certified Cosmetic Surgery Therapist trained by Nicole Psomas through Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy. Chandra has such good energy that makes you feel comfortable, plus, she is so knowledgeable about her craft.

Call her to book a session TODAY at: (702) 802-9160

Sunflower Lymphatic Drainage Mobile Service Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/chandrabrown08/