//New Recovery Community Organization launches in Georgia

VALDOSTA – Azalea Recovery Alliance launches a new Recovery Community Organization in honor of National Recovery Month.

A new Recovery Community Organization (RCO) is taking root in Georgia just in time for National Recovery Month, a nationwide celebration held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery possible.

Azalea Recovery Alliance has officially launched with a mission to support individuals and families affected by substance use disorders through advocacy, peer support, and community engagement. Founded by a group of passionate recovery advocates, Azalea Recovery Alliance is committed to creating a welcoming, stigma-free space where people in all stages of recovery—and their loved ones—can find connection, resources, and hope.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are,” said Laci Rankhorn, Founder and Chairwoman of the Board. “Recovery looks different for everyone, and we want to ensure our community knows that help, support, and acceptance are always available. National Recovery Month is the perfect time to remind people that recovery is real and worth celebrating.”

Board member Tanya Welch, a person in long-term recovery and a Certified Peer Specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the addiction treatment field, echoed this vision. “I’ve seen firsthand how

powerful it is when people are given the tools, support, and encouragement they need,” Welch said.

“We’re not just here to talk about recovery—we’re here to show that it’s possible, it’s sustainable, and

it’s something worth celebrating every single day.”

While the organization is still in its early stages, with all-volunteer leadership, Azalea Recovery Alliance

is actively building its foundation. Plans include offering recovery support groups, community outreach

events, and partnerships with local agencies to strengthen the area’s recovery network. You can find them

at several upcoming local events with a comprehensive list of support meetings that are currently offered,

and referral information for treatment.

“We believe recovery is not only possible, but powerful,” Rankhorn added. “Together, we can create a

community where recovery is visible, valued, and celebrated—not just during National Recovery Month,

but all year long.”

For more information about Azalea Recovery Alliance, upcoming events, and ways to get involved,

please follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and website: azalearecoveryalliance.org