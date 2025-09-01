//EnergyTek selects Moultrie to invest in new operations

Share with friends

COLQUITT CO – EnergyTek Corporation selects Colquitt County to invest at least $275 million in new manufacturing operations.

Release:

EnergyTek Corporation (EnergyTek) is planning to invest at least $275 million in establishing new manufacturing operations in Moultrie, Colquitt County. Following a multi-year ramp up, the company expects to create a total of 1,300 jobs at full operations.

“Georgia’s commitment to innovation continues to attract companies like EnergyTek that are investing and creating good jobs in every corner of our state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “We congratulate our partners in Colquitt County on this important milestone for the Citizen Business Park.”

EnergyTek plans to manufacture utility scale and commercial solar panels, inverters, EV charging systems, micro grids, and other renewable energy components in Moultrie.

“Through this multi-phase investment, EnergyTek will be able to manufacture multiple aspects of the energy and electrification supply chain, simplifying vertical integration,” said Dr. Cristian Toma, CEO of EnergyTek. “Georgia’s industrial ecosystem and world-class logistics will support efficient distribution and supply chain integration as EnergyTek scales up production in Moultrie over the next few years.”

EnergyTek’s new manufacturing operations will be located in Citizen Business Park, a “Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development” (GRAD) site, in Moultrie. Construction on the first phase is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company will be hiring for management, engineering, production, and administrative positions over the next few years. Interested individuals can learn more about EnergyTek at www.energytekcorp.com.

“We are honored that EnergyTek has chosen Moultrie and Colquitt County as the site of its new manufacturing facility,” said Chairman Ross Dekle, Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority. “This significant investment will create high-quality, well-compensated manufacturing jobs for our residents and represents a meaningful contribution to the continued growth and prosperity of our community.”

Assistant Director of Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, City of Moultrie, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

About EnergyTek Corporation

EnergyTek Corporation is focused on bringing low cost of electricity infrastructure to commercial and utility scale customers by vertically integrating the value chain between power generation, management, and distribution.