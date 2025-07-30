//VPD to host National Night Out event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department to host the annual National Night Out event for the whole family to engage with law enforcement.

The Valdosta Police Department is proud to invite the community to its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Valdosta Police Department Headquarters, located at 500 N. Toombs Street.

This free, family-friendly evening will offer citizens the opportunity to engage with local law enforcement, meet neighbors, explore public safety vehicles, and enjoy fun activities for all ages. National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that aims to strengthen the relationship between communities and their police departments through positive and engaging interactions.

“Our officers look forward to National Night Out every year,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “It’s a powerful reminder of the trust and partnerships we’ve built with our residents, and a chance to continue those conversations in a relaxed and fun environment. Community policing is more than a philosophy; it’s a commitment, and this night helps bring that commitment to life.”

Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area, all are welcome to join this special event focused on safety, unity, and neighborhood connection.

For more information, please contact Officer Randall Hancock at 229-293-3090 or email rhancock@valdostacity.com.