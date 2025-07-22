//Turner Center to hold gallery exhibit reception

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will hold a gallery exhibit reception featuring the works of the Withlacoochee Quilters Guild and others.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold a new gallery exhibit reception on Mon., August 4, from 5 to 7pm, at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center will feature the works of the Withlacoochee Quilters Guild, Debo Groover, “Flora and Fauna,” andthe re-installation of the African Artifact Permanent Collection. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

The Withlacoochee Quilters Guild will have numerous handmade quilts on display for this exhibit. The Guild is made up of more than eighty members who meet regularly to create quilted works of art. In addition to participating in art shows, the group also donates projects to community needs.

Debo Groover Born in Savannah, GA, Debo Groover has been an artist her entire life. Prior to moving to Tallahassee, where she has lived for the past 20 years, she received her MFA in Ceramics from the University of Georgia, Athens. She had a successful career as a potter and an itinerate teacher traveling throughout the United States. In 2008, after a long sabbatical from working as a professional artist, Debo created a new technique using polymer clay as a painting and collage material. Her work displayed in this exhibit is a culmination of this new signature style.

Jerry Tillman African Artifacts Collection. The Tillman Gallery houses a spectacular display of more than 100 artifacts, donated to the Center in 2003, by Jerry Tillman, a Lowndes County native. Tillman spent over a decade living in Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Somalia and most of the artifacts in his collection were made by the Makonde Tribe in Tanzania. Major museums, including The Smithsonian, wanted to display the collection in their galleries but Tillman elected to keep the artifacts local. The collection represents the creative side that exists in part of the myriads of cultures.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.