Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County BOE will hold a Called Board Meeting to convene into Executive Session to discuss property.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Education will hold a Called Board Meeting on Monday, July 28, 2025, (10:30 am), at Lowndes High School, 1606 Norman Drive, Valdosta, Georgia, to convene into Executive Session to discuss Property.