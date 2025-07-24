//Ace Electric celebrates growth, excellence with ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Ace Electric celebrates beam-raising ceremony marking the new era of growth and continued commitment to excellence.

Release:

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ace Electric, Inc. celebrated a major milestone in its history with a beam-raising ceremony at the site of its new Corporate Headquarters on Inner Perimeter Road. The event marks both the physical rise of a new facility and a symbolic launch into the company’s next 50 years of service, growth and innovation.

The ceremony brought together employees and leadership to honor the company’s past and celebrate its future. The final structural beam was raised and secured, representing not only progress on the new office but also the strength and dedication of the people who have built Ace Electric into one of the country’s most respected electrical contractors.

Speakers included Rob Stalvey, President of Corporate Support; Tommy Stalvey, President of Field Operations; company founders Tom and Bobby Stalvey and CEO Tim Joyce. The event concluded with a heartfelt blessing by company chaplain Willie Freeman, who spoke words of encouragement and gratitude over the new space and the people who will work within it.

“This beam represents more than a building—it represents our people, our values and our commitment to the future,” said Rob Stalvey, President of Corporate Support. “Every milestone we celebrate today is because of the incredible dedication of our team over the last 50 years.”

CEO Tim Joyce echoed the sentiment, saying, “Our legacy was built by great people, and our future will be built the same way. This new headquarters is not just an investment in infrastructure—it’s an investment in the individuals who will carry Ace forward.”

The new corporate headquarters will total 30,000 square feet over three floors and will be large enough to house all the Home Office Departments together under one roof. Currently, the company has outgrown their office acquired in 2008 with employees now in four separate locations around town. The new facility will include Safety, Human Resources, Accounting & Finance, Payroll,

Recruiting, Fleet, Information Technology, Management Information Systems, Events, Marketing and Executive Leadership. Ace’s headquarters will be one of five locations in the Valdosta area. Other locations include Ace Engineering & Fabrication, their Valdosta Division and Ace University (Training and Workforce Development).

Ace Electric, Inc. is a family-owned electrical contracting company founded and headquartered out of Valdosta, Georgia. They also have division offices in Statesboro, Georgia, Macon, Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia, Sanford, North Carolina, Jackson, Tennessee, and Plain City, Ohio, and perform electrical installations in a multitude of market segments including commercial, correctional, distribution, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, education, manufacturing and mission critical. This year, Ace Electric, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business.

For more information on Ace Electric and employment opportunities, visit AceElectric.net and follow

them on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.