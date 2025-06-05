//VSU’s men’s tennis team ranks No. 1 in country by ITA Division II final poll

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VSU Blazers men’s tennis team recently ranked No. 1 in the country by the ITA Division II final poll.

According to the Valdosta State Blazers’ website, The back-to-back national champion Valdosta State men’s tennis team learned that they were well represented in the final rankings of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II final poll.

For more on this story a link to the Valdosta State Blazers’ website is available below.

