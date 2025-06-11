//Sports Turf Company completes LHS’s practice field and track

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Sports Turf Company announces the completion of Lowndes High School’s practice field and track renovation.

Release:

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed Lowndes High School’s practice field and track renovation. This renovation is the fourth Lowndes County Schools project completed by Sports Turf in four years.

“We’re excited to finally have this facility completed to enhance our athletic programs here at Lowndes High School,” said Lowndes County School System Executive Director of Facilities and Operations Jeff Hill. “Sports Turf has continued to show they are the leader in providing outstanding durable and high-performing athletic surfaces as they raise the bar across the state.”

In late 2021 and early 2022, Sports Turf completed the artificial turf renovation of Lowndes High School’s baseball and softball fields. In 2023, Sports Turf completed the renovation of Martin Stadium and the construction of the indoor facility field.

“We’re honored to continue our long-standing relationship to provide the Vikings with some of the best facilities in the state,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Lowndes High School is committed to providing its student-athletes and coaches with the most durable, high-performing surfaces, and we’re grateful to provide the industry’s top technology to their facilities.”

Sports Turf renovated the existing practice field into an artificial turf system that excels in safety, durability, and performance. The new surface features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend HD system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and organic BrockFILL infill. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D Blend is a performance system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.

In addition, the existing track was rebuilt to feature Rekortan’s G13 Fast Track System. The track is now able to accommodate larger track meets with two long jump/triple jump runways, two pole vaults, and a larger high jump pad. The World-Athletics Certified G13 system features a single gel layer that delivers stable force reduction spanning wider temperatures to enhance athletes’ experiences. The hydrophobic formulation repels water, enabling this system to resist water damage and extend the lifetime of the track.

Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.