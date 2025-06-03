//Rainwater Conference Center to host Punchlines & Prime Rib

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Rainwater Conference Center will host Punchlines & Prime Rib for a night of comedy and fine dining experience.

The Rainwater Conference Center presents Punchlines & Prime Rib, a one-night-only comedy and fine dining experience on Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. This event combines nationally recognized stand-up talent, a prime rib dinner and a pre-show cocktail hour.

Punchlines & Prime Rib will feature a powerhouse lineup of comedians including Adam Hunter, Danny Johnson and Nick Harvey.

Tickets:

VIP Experience – $200 per couple/$105 per individual

-Gourmet prime rib dinner (VIPs only)

-Two drink tickets

-Meet & greet with Adam Hunter

-Admission to the pre-show cocktail party

-Premium seating for the show

General Admission and Cocktail Party – $45 per person

-Admission to pre-show cocktail party

-General admission seating for show

Learn more here: https://visitvaldosta.org/punchlines/