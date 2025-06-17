//LCFR announces Firefighter of the Year recipient

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Fire Rescue announces that Sergeant John Griffith was recently named Firefighter of the Year.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue is proud to recognize Sergeant John Griffith for being named Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Valdosta. This prestigious honor reflects Sergeant Griffith’s dedication, professionalism, and strength of character—qualities that continue to leave a lasting impact on both the department and the greater community.

Sergeant Griffith is known for his unwavering determination and competitive spirit, giving 100 percent to every call, training session, and leadership opportunity. He leads one of the department’s top-performing truck companies and is a firm believer in the power of teamwork, consistently setting a high standard for those who serve alongside him. His “no-quit” attitude and commitment to completing every task with excellence define his approach to public service.

Sergeant Griffith is constantly seeking opportunities to grow professionally. He actively pursues additional training and education to expand his skillset and further enhance the service he provides to Lowndes County residents.

Outside of the fire department, Sergeant Griffith’s dedication to service continues through his involvement in youth sports. He coaches softball, baseball, and football with the same passion, energy, and leadership that define his professional role—making a positive difference in the lives of young athletes throughout the community.

Perhaps the most powerful demonstration of his character came during one of the most difficult times in his life. When his wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Sergeant Griffith took a leave of absence to care for her and their children. Despite the uncertainty, he remained steadfast and strong. Thankfully, his wife recovered, and John returned to duty with the same passion, commitment, and mentorship that have long defined his career. The overwhelming support he received from his peers during this time is a testament to the deep respect he has earned throughout the department.

“Sergeant Griffith is the kind of firefighter every department hopes to have,” said Fire Chief Billy Young. “He leads with heart, grit, and integrity—never backing down from a challenge and always putting his crew and community first. This recognition is more than well deserved, and we are incredibly proud of him.”

For more information about Lowndes County Fire Rescue, please visit www.lowndescounty.com.