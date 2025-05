Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a City Cleanup Day with dumpsters placed at five locations to help citizens cleanout the clutter.

According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, Valdosta’s Public Works Department is hosting a City Cleanup Day on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 7 am to 4 pm. The event will have free dumpsters at five locations to help residents with clearing out clutter.

For more information on this event a link to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook post is available below.