//Lowndes pet parents invited to low-cost Microchip Clinic event

LOWNDES CO – All Lowndes pet parents are invited to the Microchip Clinic event for low-cost microchipping for pets.

Calling all pet parents! Don’t let your furry friend go missing without a way home. Join us for a LOW-COST Microchip Clinic on Saturday, May 10th, from 1 to 4 PM at Langdale Honda on Norman Drive!

Hosted by Lowndes High School’s Friends Fur Life Club, Langdale Honda, and the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, this event offers microchipping for just $5! And every family gets their first pet chipped for free.

A tiny chip can make a BIG difference—giving lost pets the best chance of getting back to their families.

No appointment needed—just drive up, chip your pet, and give them a lifetime of protection!

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Don’t miss out! Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 10th, at Langdale Honda on Norman Drive from 1 to 4 PM. Because every pet deserves a way home.

See you there!