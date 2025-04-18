//Michael Lindsey earns Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration Excellence Award at VSU

PHOTO: Michael James Lindsey Jr. of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of the Spring 2025 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at Valdosta State University. This award is presented to a top graduate in each of VSU’s six colleges. He will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Minor in Entrepreneurship during VSU’s 239th Commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 10

VALDOSTA – Michael James Lindsey Jr. is the recipient of the Spring 2025 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at Valdosta State University.

The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to a high-performing graduating student in each of VSU’s six colleges – Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Lindsey will be recognized during VSU’s 239th Commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, on the Main Campus Front Lawn. He will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Minor in Entrepreneurship.

“I’m very grateful to be receiving this award, and it feels like a great way to end my undergraduate journey here at VSU,” he shared. “I don’t feel like I could have done it without the support from all the great professors at the business college pushing me towards success. I’m looking forward to taking the lessons I’ve learned here out into the real world.”

As a student at VSU, Lindsey was an active member of Beta Gamma Sigma: The International Business Honor Society and a Georgia HOPE Scholar. His commitment to academic and leadership excellence resulted in him earning repeated Dean’s List honors and the Georgia Society of CPAs Academic Excellence Award.

After graduation Lindsey plans to pursue his professional credentials and work as a certified public accountant.

His supportive family includes grandparents Jesse and Mary Billingsley, mom Jenny Adams, and dad Michael Lindsey Sr.

