//Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering wins Classic Best Dish award at Food & Wine Festival

Photo (l to r): Jane Burgsteiner (LVAC President), Mikki Hudson (owner of Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering), Travis Little.

VALDOSTA – Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering is the winner of the 8th Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish award.

Congratulations to Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering, the winner of the 8th Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish award for the third year running. The winning dish was chosen from among 10 participating vendors. This year, more than $10,000 was raised to support various educational programs at the Turner Center.

The Food & Wine Classic, held April 24 at the Turner Center Art Park, was sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild (CAG), and was made possible by generous sponsorships from Advanced Dental, Oscar and Lisa Aguero, B&W Quick Lube/Ben’s Tire & Auto, Art and Janice Baker, Will and Jane Burgsteiner, Carter Design, Ray and Peggy Chitty, Citizens Community Bank, Coleman Talley, LLC, Kenny and Susan Crago, Alan and Joan Dear, Mike and Mary Ann Drumheller, Face Lab, Farmers & Merchants Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan, Georgia Florida Real Estate Services, Guardian Bank, Hogan’s Pharmacy, Home Instead, IPG, Inc: Architects & Planners, J & E Trading, LLC, Steve and Cathy Johnson, Jordan Ganas Realtor, Phil and Margaret Mittiga, MMP, North Valdosta Dental Care, Only Options, Pleats & Creases, Chuck Ramsey, Scruggs Concrete Company, Bruce and Cathie Smith, Southeast Capital Investment Group, Southern Point Investment Partners, Studio 8 Architects, LLC, Valdosta City Market, Mala Vallotton, Nancy DeRuyter Warren, and William L. Whitesell.

For more information about Center programs and events, visit turnercenter.org.