//VFD responds to East Cranford Avenue house fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an afternoon residential structure fire on East Cranford Avenue.

Release:

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 2:39 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 900 E. Cranford Avenue. The first fire unit arrived on scene in less than three minutes, to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence. Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a thorough search, confirming the structure was vacant.

No injures to civilians or fire department personnel were reported. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.