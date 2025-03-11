//River Street is now open for through traffic

Share with friends

The City of Valdosta announces that repairs to River Street are officially complete, and the road is now open for through traffic. We appreciate your patience during the construction process and are excited to restore full access to this important roadway.

Thank you for your cooperation as we continue working to improve our city’s infrastructure!