//Georgia DPH reminds parents to protect preteens with vaccines

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is reminding parents to protect preteen’s health with vaccines.

Your preteen is growing up and beginning to make choices that will shape their future. You can help them make a healthy one! Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week, March 10-14, 2025, is a perfect time for parents to talk with their preteens about the importance of vaccines.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District reminds all parents that immunizations are one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect them from serious, preventable diseases. Keeping up to date with vaccinations helps ensure kids stay healthy, miss fewer days of school, and prevent the spread of illness in our communities.

“Vaccines are a crucial part of keeping our children and communities safe,” said Dr. Mark J. Eanes, District Health Director for South Health District. “By ensuring preteens receive their recommended immunizations, we are not only protecting them but also preventing the spread of dangerous diseases. I encourage all parents to talk with their healthcare providers and make sure their child is up to date on vaccinations.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Rule (511-2-2): All students born on or after January 1, 2002, entering or transferring into seventh grade and any new entrant into eighth through twelfth grades must have proof of receiving: One dose of Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) and one dose of MenACWY (Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine).

Effective July 1, 2020: Children 16 years and older attending eleventh grade must receive a booster dose of MenACWY, unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that preteens receive the following vaccines to protect against preventable diseases:

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis)

MenACWY (Meningococcal disease)

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Annual Flu (Influenza)

COVID-19

In addition, ensuring that preteens are caught up on other essential immunizations including MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella), Hepatitis B, and Chickenpox (Varicella) is equally important for their long-term health.

Visit your local health department today and ensure your child is up to date on all recommended vaccines.

For more information on immunization requirements, visit southhealthdistrict.com/immunizations.