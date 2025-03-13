//Community invited to 6th annual Mayor & Chairman’s paddle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Power will sponsor the 6th annual Mayor and Chairman’s paddle on the Withlacoochee River.

Release:

Paddle with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter on the Withlacoochee River.

Rescheduled because of high water to March 22.

This free WWALS outing is sponsored by Georgia Power and hosted in collaboration with Lowndes County, Valdosta, A City Without Limits, Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA), The Langdale Company, and Paul Deloach.

Gather as early as 8 AM, no later than 9:00 AM.

At: Troupville Boat Ramp, I-75 Exit 18, go west, left at Val Tech Road, Valdosta, GA 31602.

GPS: 30.851842, -83.346536

Bring your own boat if you have it.

WWALS will provide a few canoes and kayaks, first come, first served.

Choose a two-hour trip along the Little River frontage recently purchased by Lowndes County for Troupville River Camp and Nature Park, down the Little River to its Confluence with the Withlacoochee River, and on to Paul DeLoach’s private boat ramp.

Or a full six-hour journey past Valdosta’s cleaned up Outfall from its Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), with a mid-point lunch stop, ending just past Spook Bridge, famous in legend and movie. Access provided by The Langdale Company. Steve Miller will have a 4-wheeler to take you to the paved road.

The left bank is Lowndes County; the right bank is Brooks County.

Let’s celebrate clean waterways and outdoor fun! Don’t forget your essentials: personal flotation device, boat, paddles, food, water, warm clothes, a first aid kit, and help keep our rivers clean by bringing trash pickers and bags! Leave No Trace: pack it in, pack it out.

Thanks to Phil Hubbard for leading this paddle, and to Phil Royce for being sweep.

Contact: wwalswatershed@gmail.com 850-290-2350 https://wwals.net/?p=67188