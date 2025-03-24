//Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast to perform in Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Turner Center presents Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast as the fourth concert in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host soul rock group Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., March 28, 2025. The concert is the fourth of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast command the stage with the grit of rock & roll infused with deep roots and blues influences. Since their 2021 rebranding, the band has earned a dedicated following across America and Europe, becoming known for emotive shows that capture the awe of Krisko’s powerhouse vocals. Their 2024 debut EP, Blueprints, has cemented them as a favorite among roots rock enthusiasts, blending soulful vocals with fresh storytelling. The album’s single, “Haunted By You” topped Spotify’s “Blues Ballad” playlist, showcasing themes of resilience, connection, and self-discovery, brought to life by Krisko’s magnetic vocal presence.

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast has shared the stage with notable artists like Mavis Staples, Blackberry Smoke, Marcus King and Margo Price and have become yearly feature in the legendary Floydfest Buffalo Mountain Jam. The band has also collaborated with acclaimed producers such as Eric Sarafin (Ben Harper, Foreigner), Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers) as well as members of Tedeschi Trucks Band. Their performances have been described by Metal Planet Music as “nothing short of magical.” Helen May, writing for My Global Mind, hails the band as “tight and utterly captivating,” and lead singer Caitlin Krisko as “impossible not to like.”

The band promises to deliver “electrified and unforgettable performances… bringing the perfect blend of power and vulnerability” and showcasing their unique blend of soul rock, blues, and pop.

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Admission is free. Visit turnercenter.org for a full schedule of concerts and directions. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.