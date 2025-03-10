//Ace Electric breaks ground on new Corporate Headquarters in Valdosta

Share with friends

Photo: left to right: Matt Ryan (AllState Construction), Dunja Suljicic (Praxis 3 Architects), Kevin Cowart (Ace Electric), Zach Andrews (AllState Construction), Scott Brewer (AllState Construction), Mindy Bates (Ace Electric), Joe Crow (Ace Electric), Cole Young (Ace Electric), Steve Woodruff (Ace Electric), Rob Stalvey (Ace Electric), Bobby Stalvey (Ace Electric), Tom Stalvey (Ace Electric), Tommy Stalvey, Jr. (Ace Electric), Tim Joyce (Ace Electric), Bobby Watford (Ace Electric).

VALDOSTA – Ace Electric recently broke ground on the new Corporate Headquarters facility on Inner Perimeter Road.

Release:

The groundbreaking for Ace Electric, Inc.’s new Corporate Headquarters facility took place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, on Inner Perimeter Road next door to Ace’s Valdosta Division. Those in attendance were Ace’s founders, Tom and Bobby Stalvey, Presidents, Tommy Stalvey Jr. and Rob Stalvey, Tim Joyce, CEO, Steve Woodruff, CFO, Kevin Cowart, Valdosta Division Manager, Cole Young, Valdosta Project Manager as well as many other Ace department leaders. The management team from Allstate Construction were also part of the celebration and provided the ceremonial shovels.

The new corporate headquarters will total 30,000 square feet over three floors and will be large enough to house all the Home Office Departments together under one roof. Currently, the company has outgrown their office built in 2008 with employees now in four separate locations around town. The new facility will include Safety, Human Resources, Accounting, Payroll, Recruiting, Fleet, Information Technology, Marketing and Executive Leadership. Ace’s headquarters will be one of four locations in the Valdosta area. Other locations include Ace Engineering & Fabrication, their Valdosta Division and Ace University (Training and Workforce Development).

Rob Stalvey adds, “We are fortunate to be part of a time when infrastructure is on the rise and offering multiple opportunities for electrical work throughout the country. As business grows, the Ace team increases, and that’s why our new corporate office will be a welcome addition for current staff and future employees.”

Ace Electric, Inc. is a family-owned electrical contracting company founded and headquartered out of Valdosta, Georgia. They also have division offices in Statesboro, Georgia, Macon, Georgia, Atlanta, Georgia, Sanford, North Carolina, Jackson, Tennessee, and Plain City, Ohio, and perform electrical installations in a multitude of market segments including commercial, correctional, distribution, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, education, manufacturing and mission critical. This year, Ace Electric, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business.

For more information on Ace Electric and employment opportunities, visit AceElectric.net and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.