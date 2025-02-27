//VPD announces registration is open for Citizens Police Academy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department announces registration is open to the public for the 41st session of the Citizens Police Academy.

Ever wondered what it’s really like to be a police officer? Now’s your chance to find out! The Valdosta Police Department is excited to announce that registration is officially open for the 41st session of the Citizens Police Academy (CPA), which will be held each Thursday night, April 17 through June 5, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

This action-packed, eight-week program is your opportunity to meet the men and women behind the badge, get hands-on experience, and discover how our department works to keep Valdosta safe.

From investigating crime scenes to meeting the K-9 unit (yes, there will be dogs!), each week brings a new adventure. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect:

And that’s just the beginning! You’ll also tour the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab and dive into specialized areas like narcotics investigations, gang investigations, and community policing.

The best part? It’s completely FREE! All materials are provided, and there are no fees to attend. “This is a great opportunity for citizens to meet our officers and see everything our department has to offer,” says Chief Leslie Manahan.

Spots are limited and fill up fast, so don’t wait! To secure your spot, contact Officer Randall Hancock at 229-293-3090 or email rhancock@valdostacity.com for an application. Participants are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Come see what it takes to protect and serve—we can’t wait to meet you!