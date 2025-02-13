//Valdosta Police Department is seeking Patrol Officers

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is hiring Patrol Officers for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement.

Are you ready to make a difference in our community? As a Patrol Officer, you’ll be involved in various law enforcement tasks, ensuring the protection of people and property. From patrolling assigned areas to responding to calls like domestic disputes, assaults, burglaries, and traffic accidents, your role will be crucial in maintaining safety and order. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/employment-vpd