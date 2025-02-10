//Valdosta adopts 2023 National Electrical Code

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Inspections Department officially adopts the 2023 National Electrical Code that implements a new dry-in requirement.

The City of Valdosta’s Inspections Department has officially adopted the 2023 National Electrical Code (NEC) and is now requiring all permit applications to comply with its updated guidelines.

In addition to the NEC adoption, the department is implementing a mandatory Dry-in requirement for inspections. Under this new policy, house wrap and roofing underlayment must be completed before an inspection can be requested. Furthermore, all brick must be flashed before any siding installation.

“These updates ensure that all construction projects in Valdosta meet the highest safety and quality standards,” said Inspections Manager Rick Mefford. “We appreciate the cooperation of homeowners, contractors and business owners as we continue to uphold best practices in building safety.”

For more information, contact the Valdosta Inspections Department at 229-259-3506 or visit valdostacity.com/inspections. The department is located in the City Hall Annex Building, 300 North Lee Street.