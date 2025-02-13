//SBA opens new Recovery Center in Lowndes County

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a new Recovery Center at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

Release:

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a new Recovery Center at the Lowndes County Civic Center located at 2102 E. Hill Avenue, Bldg. D, Valdosta, GA 31601 where homeowners, renters, businesses, and most private non-profits can apply for a disaster loan. The Recovery Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Press Release will be forthcoming. Please share this information with the public.

Homeowners, Renters, Businesses of any size, and Non-Profits in your county can apply for a SBA low interest rate disaster loan to repair or replace their property that was damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Apply online at: https://lending.sba.gov or at a temporary Recovery Center (see the attached locations list)

Call the SBA with any questions at: 1-800-659-2955 or 711 for the hearing impaired

Information and documents needed to apply for a loan

Identification Card

Social Security Number for all applicants and Employer Identification Number for a business

Current contact information for each applicant, including, their cell phone number

Financial Information (income, account balances, monthly expenses)

Deed or Lease information

Income Tax Return for the prior year

Insurance information, if available.

LOAN TERMS

Maximum loan up to: $500,000 for real property disaster loans for homeowners

$ 100,000 for personal property disaster loans for homeowners and renters which includes: furniture, clothing, automobile, etc.

$2 million for businesses and non-profits which consists of the total loan amount for property, mitigation, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan “EIDL,” and refinancing and applies to all disaster loans to a business and its affiliates for each disaster. Please note that only the EIDL has an application deadline of June 30, 2025; it also has a 60 day grace period to apply for an EIDL after the deadline.

Applicants can ask the Loan Officer to determine if they are eligible to apply for a mitigation loan in an effort to protect their property from future damage; a refinance loan; a relocation loan; and/or a loan due to contractor malfeasance or fraud.

INTEREST RATES

Interest rates as low as:

2.813 % Homeowners and Renters

3.250 % Private Non-Profits

4.000 % Businesses

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS TO AID IN THE RECOVERY