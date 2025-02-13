//SBA opens new Recovery Center in Lowndes County
BusinessFebruary 13, 2025

SBA opens new Recovery Center in Lowndes County

LOWNDES CO – The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a new Recovery Center at the Lowndes County Civic Center.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a new Recovery Center at the Lowndes County Civic Center located at 2102 E. Hill Avenue, Bldg. D, Valdosta, GA 31601 where homeowners, renters, businesses, and most private non-profits can apply for a disaster loan. The Recovery Center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Press Release will be forthcoming. Please share this information with the public.

  • Homeowners, Renters, Businesses of any size, and Non-Profits in your county can apply for a SBA low interest rate disaster loan to repair or replace their property that was damaged or destroyed by the storm.
  • Apply online at: https://lending.sba.gov or at a temporary Recovery Center (see the attached locations list)
  • Call the SBA with any questions at: 1-800-659-2955 or 711 for the hearing impaired
  • Information and documents needed to apply for a loan
  • Identification Card
  • Social Security Number for all applicants and Employer Identification Number for a business
  • Current contact information for each applicant, including, their cell phone number
  • Financial Information (income, account balances, monthly expenses)
  • Deed or Lease information
  • Income Tax Return for the prior year
  • Insurance information, if available.

LOAN TERMS 

  • Maximum loan up to: $500,000 for real property disaster loans for homeowners
  • $ 100,000 for personal property disaster loans for homeowners and renters which includes: furniture, clothing, automobile, etc.
  • $2 million for businesses and non-profits which consists of the total loan amount for property, mitigation, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan “EIDL,” and refinancing and applies to all disaster loans to a business and its affiliates for each disaster. Please note that only the EIDL has an application deadline of June 30, 2025; it also has a 60 day grace period to apply for an EIDL after the deadline.
  • Applicants can ask the Loan Officer to determine if they are eligible to apply for a mitigation loan in an effort to protect their property from future damage; a refinance loan; a relocation loan; and/or a loan due to contractor malfeasance or fraud.

INTEREST RATES

Interest rates as low as:

  • 2.813 %        Homeowners and Renters
  • 3.250 %        Private Non-Profits
  • 4.000 %        Businesses

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS TO AID IN THE RECOVERY

  • No application fee
  • No interest accrues during the first year of the loan
  • First loan payment is not due for a period of one year
  • Do not have to wait for insurance claim settlement to apply to the SBA
  • Most loan terms are 30 years 
