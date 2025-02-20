//Rainwater adds new team members to enhance meetings, events

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Rainwater Conference Center announces the addition of new talent to enhance meetings and event capabilities.

The Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, Georgia, announced the addition of three new team members, each playing a key role in shaping the future of the recently renovated facility. Following nearly $1 million in upgrades in 2024, these professionals are ready to make a lasting impact on the center’s operations and reputation as South Georgia’s premier event destination.

The following new team members join the existing group of meeting planners, food & beverage professionals and more:

Susie Ellington – Catering Sales Manager

Catering Sales Manager Patrick Pearson – Marketing Manager, The Rainwater & Visit Valdosta

Marketing Manager, The Rainwater & Visit Valdosta Danielle Robards – Director of Group Development, The Rainwater & Visit Valdosta

“The addition of Susie, Patrick, and Danielle marks an exciting new chapter for The Rainwater,” said David J. DiSalvo, President and CEO, Visit Valdosta. “Their collective experience and dedication to excellence will ensure that we continue to provide extraordinary service while solidifying our reputation as South Georgia’s premier event destination.”

In her role as Catering Sales Manager, Susie Ellington will serve as the on-staff specialist for all events at The Rainwater, including weddings, conferences and meetings. She will ensure clients receive exceptional service and create unforgettable experiences for every occasion.

In his role as Marketing Manager, Patrick Pearson will establish and execute marketing strategies designed to elevate The Rainwater’s brand and drive engagement. His work will include creating marketing-driven events and campaigns to position the facility as a leading venue for meetings, conferences, and special events.

As Director of Group Development, Danielle Robards will focus on driving group sales and cultivating relationships with event planners, tour operators, and organizations. She will spearhead efforts to increase visitation and economic impact by developing strategic partnerships and collaborating with local stakeholders to promote Valdosta and The Rainwater as top-tier destinations for events and group travel.

With their combined expertise, these new team members share a vision for The Rainwater’s success. They aim to elevate its reputation by fostering strong partnerships and implementing innovative strategies, including signature in-house events that ensure consistent utilization and long-term growth.

With the support of these new hires and the continued growth of Valdosta as a destination, The Rainwater is on a path to becoming a facility recognized locally and nationally as a thriving hub for meetings, conferences and special events.

Learn more at visitvaldosta.org/meetings/rainwater/.