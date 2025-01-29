//Valdosta Krystal celebrates brand transformation with daily deals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Krystal and five other locations offer specials celebrating the new transformation with an upgraded menu and more.

Krystal just did something it’s never done before—reimaging an entire market at once. Six Krystal locations in Albany, Moultrie, Cordele and Valdosta have been transformed with fresh branding, upgraded menu boards and a renewed focus on speed, visibility and experience. Unlike past scrape-and-rebuild efforts, these locations remained open throughout renovations, ensuring guests never had to change their routines.

The investment is substantial, and the Albany market is the test case. The company is watching closely to see how these updates shape sales and customer experience—and what lessons it can take nationwide.

To celebrate, all six locations are rolling out daily deals through March 2, including Free Krystals on Mondays, $2 off Waffle Sandwich Combos on Wednesdays and BOGO 50% off Shakes on Sundays. It’s Krystalpalooza!!!

DETAILS:

Participating locations include:

713 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

1605 North Slappey Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

2621 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707

497 Veterans Parkway N, Moultrie, GA 31768

1815 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015

1205 St. Augustine Road. Valdosta, GA 31501

These six restaurants are offering the following daily deals now through March 2: