//Turner Center to host first gallery opening of 2025

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the first gallery opening reception of the year.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold its first opening reception of the year on Mon., Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Turner Center Galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street. The Center’s exhibit will feature the 18th Annual DrawProject; the 6th Annual Regional Artists Community Exhibit; and Todd Wessel’s “After the Hurricane.” Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

Artworks donated by area artists to the DrawProject fundraiser are auctioned to support scholarships for Valdosta State University art students. An online auction platform will be used for bidding and paired with the physical exhibition at the Turner Center. For more information and to see continually updated information for the bidding process and links, visit valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/draw-project.php.

The Regional Artists Community (RAC) provides opportunities for local artists to show and sell their works of art. The 6th annual RAC exhibit is one of the places where this is made possible. This year’s exhibit will feature more than 20 regional artists. To learn more about the opportunities provided to RAC members or to join the community, visit turnercenter.org/regional-artist-community-rac/.

“After the Hurricane,” by Todd Wessel, will feature paintings that capture everyday stories of life, love, and triumph through adversity. Wessel, an impressionist artist who is inspired by the world immediately around him, enjoys painting colorful scenes for his enjoyment and the enjoyment of others.

These exhibits, in addition to the Turner Center’s permanent collections of East African Artifacts and Find European Porcelain, are open to the public through Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.