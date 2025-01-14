//Residents encouraged to use Valdosta Click’ N Fix app for non-emergency issues

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is encouraging residents to utilize the Click’ N Fix app for reporting non-emergency issues.

The City of Valdosta reminds residents of the convenience and efficiency of the Valdosta Click’ N Fix app for reporting non-emergency issues and requesting city services. Powered by SeeClickFix, this user-friendly tool makes it easier than ever for citizens to report quality-of-life concerns such as potholes, damaged street signs, ordinance violations, and more—all from their smartphone or computer.

Introduced in 2016, the app uses GPS to pinpoint the user’s location and offers an intuitive menu of commonly reported issues. Users can also upload photos or videos to provide additional context for their requests. Beyond street maintenance and streetlight repairs, the app allows residents to report overgrown lots, damaged trees, and other non-emergency community concerns.

“The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app reflects our commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with our residents,” said City Manager Richard Hardy. “It empowers citizens to play an active role in maintaining the quality of life in our community by providing a direct and efficient way to bring issues to the city’s attention.”

Public Works Director Larry Ogden also emphasized the app’s value to city operations, stating, “This tool is a game-changer for improving the efficiency of our services. It allows our team to address issues faster and with greater precision, ensuring that we can meet the needs of our community in a timely and effective manner.”

Key Features of Valdosta Click’ N Fix:

Quick and Convenient Reporting: Submit non-emergency issues directly from your mobile device or city website.

Submit non-emergency issues directly from your mobile device or city website. Real-Time Updates: Receive email notifications confirming receipt of your request.

Receive email notifications confirming receipt of your request. Interactive Tracking: Monitor the progress of your reported concerns, comment on issues, and engage with other submissions in your community.

Monitor the progress of your reported concerns, comment on issues, and engage with other submissions in your community. Centralized Management: City staff use the app to streamline issue tracking and resolution while engaging with residents.

To learn how to use the app, visit https://tinyurl.com/HowToClickFix for a step-by-step guide.

For non-emergency concerns outside of regular business hours, residents may call 229-245-5270, as Valdosta Click’ N Fix is designed for non-emergency issue reporting during regular hours.

How to Access the Valdosta Click’ N Fix App:

The app is available for download from both the Android and iPhone app stores or can be accessed directly via the city’s website at http://www.valdostacity.com/report-a-concern.

Together, we can enhance Valdosta’s quality of life by ensuring our community’s concerns are addressed quickly and effectively.

For more information, contact Sharah’ Denton, Community Relations and Marketing Manager, at 229-259-3548.