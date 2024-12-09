//WGTC, GMC sign transfer agreement

Share with friends

Photo: front row l-r GMC Vice President of the Global Online Leadership College Jodi Yearwood, GMC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Susan Isaac, GMC President Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV USA (Ret), Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Senior Dr. Jammie Wilbanks, and Wiregrass Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs April McDuffie. Back row l-r GMC Vice President of the Global Online Leadership College Brooke Bruton, GMC Vice President of Academics for the Global Online Leadership College Dr. Jeff Wells, Wiregrass Dean for Academic Affairs/General Studies/Arts and Sciences, Wiregrass Associate Vice President for Workforce Development, GaTAPP, Brandy Wilkes, and Wiregrass Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lydia Hubert

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Georgia Military College sign a transfer agreement to benefit graduates.

Release:

Georgia Military College (GMC) and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College have signed a transfer agreement that benefits Wiregrass graduates. The transfer agreement will provide Wiregrass graduates who have an Associate of Applied Science degree or Associate degree to transfer to GMC to pursue a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management, Criminal Justice, Healthcare Management, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Public Health, Supervision and Management, or Supply Chain Management and Logistics in GMC’s Global Online Leadership College.

Since 1879, Georgia Military College has developed strong leaders through its military heritage of “Duty, Honor, Country” and character-based education as an accredited public-independent liberal arts college. GMC serves students across the state of Georgia with multiple satellite campuses, a Global Online Leadership College, and a traditional main campus in Milledgeville that serves both residential Corps of Cadets and non-cadet/non-residential commuter students and intercollegiate athletes.

GMC President Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret) shared, “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to expand opportunities for Wiregrass graduates to further their education with us at GMC. An agreement such as this provides another excellent pathway toward completion of a college degree.”

“Wiregrass is looking forward to the continued partnership with Georgia Military College as we all work to provide greater opportunities for all our students and address the workforce development across Georgia,” shared Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements.

Wiregrass students who are interested in learning more about this opportunity should talk with their academic advisor. To learn more about the college and programs offered, visit wiregrass.edu. To learn more about the Georgia Military College programs offered, visit gmc.edu.