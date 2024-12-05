//SGBC to host 2024 Black Business Gala

Share with friends

Photo Chanel Randolph (center), last year’s Non-Profit of the Year award recipient, is pictured along with chamber leadership and event supporters. The annual SGBC Black Business Gala celebrates Black excellence and honors outstanding leaders and businesses in the community.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers will host the 2024 Black Business Gala for a night of elegance, inspiration, and community.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) will be hosting for the public its highly anticipated 2024 Black Business Gala on Saturday, December 14th, at The Patterson in Downtown Valdosta. Presented by Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) South Georgia, this year’s event promises an unforgettable night of elegance, inspiration, and community.

The gala, themed “Celebrating Excellence, Empowering Business,” will bring together an esteemed group of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members to recognize outstanding achievements within the Black business community.

“This is our opportunity to showcase the incredible talent and resilience of our businesses in South Georgia, and to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs,” expressed Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, VP of Events and Programs for Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

The gala will feature a captivating lineup, including keynote speaker Terri Denison, Georgia District Director for the Small Business Administration. Denison, a champion for small businesses and economic empowerment, will share her insights on the future of underserved entrepreneurship in the region.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature live music by The 4 Real Band, known for their crowd-pleasing performances. Guests will also be treated to a dynamic performance by the Valdosta High School Marching Cats Drumline, back by popular demand after their show-stopping performance at last year’s gala.

And for a truly soul-stirring experience, renowned Gospel Recording Artist Asod Brown, who appeared on the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel Show earlier this year, will deliver a moving rendition of the Black National Anthem.

The evening will culminate with the presentation of prestigious chamber awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in categories such as Small Business of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year.

These awards highlight the significant contributions of Black-owned businesses and organizations to the economic vitality of Southern Georgia.

Alex “AP” Perry, the charismatic voice of 107.9 The Beat at Black Crow Media, will serve as the emcee for the evening, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere.

In addition to the inspiring program, attendees can look forward to a buffet dinner catered by Creole Sol and opportunities to network with like-minded individuals.

According to organizers, SGBC is grateful for the generous support of its sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor ACE South Georgia, and Entertainment Sponsor Larry Johnson Insurance Agency.

“This is our opportunity to celebrate excellence in small business, network with influential leaders, and support the growth of our businesses in Southern Georgia,” stated SGBC President/CEO DeWayne Johnson.

Tickets and tables for the SGBC 2024 Black Business Gala are available for purchase until Saturday December 7 at www.sgablackchambers.org/gala.