//Ace Electric named Top Specialty Contractors for 2024

Photo from left to right: Lindsey Rogers, Tim Joyce, Tom Stalvey Sr., Bobby Stalvey, Rob Stalvey, Tommy Stalvey Jr.

VALDOSTA – Ace Electric was recently named the Top Specialty Contractors for 2024 by Engineering News Record’s Southeast Region.

Ace Electric, Inc. was named Top Specialty Contractor for 2024 by Engineering News Record’s (ENR) Southeast Region and received their award at the ENR Best Projects Ceremony in Orlando, Florida on October 29th. Ace’s founders, Tom and Bobby Stalvey, Presidents, Rob and Tommy Stalvey, CEO, Tim Joyce, and Marketing Manager, Lindsey Rogers, represented Ace alongside many other award-winning owners, contractors and other construction-related firms. Rob Stalvey accepted the award on Ace’s behalf, thanking ENR for its support and recognition of the construction trade, the general contractors for work opportunities and all of Ace’s employees for being the reason for the company’s success.

Ace Electric has grown tremendously over the past two years, seeing revenues increase over 30%, which resulted in a 20% growth in their workforce. The 2024 ENR National Specialty Contractors Top 600 List ranks Ace Electric as the 155th largest national specialty contractor and the 48th largest electrical contractor.

ENR is a national media company that provides analytics, news, and data for the construction and engineering industry, and reports to the top firms of architects and engineers regarding top contractors and construction projects in the United States and around the world.

Leadership at Ace contributes this ENR Southeast award to the hard work and continued dedication to their core values- Safety, Integrity, People & Quality from the Ace team in every location (GA Locations: Valdosta, Macon, Statesboro & Atlanta, Jackson, TN, Sanford, NC and Plain City, OH). Rob Stalvey, President of Corporate Support, explains “To achieve ENR’s Top Specialty Contractors award is an amazing achievement. We are so proud of the entire Ace team for embracing our growth strategy all while continuing to work safely and delivering high quality projects to our customers and business partners.”

Ace Electric is a family-owned electrical contracting company founded and headquartered out of Valdosta, Georgia since 1975. They perform electrical installations in a multitude of market segments including commercial, correctional, distribution, government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, education, manufacturing, mission critical, and maintenance. The company celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025.

For more information on Ace Electric and employment opportunities, visit AceElectric.net and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.