//Wiregrass ranks among Best Community Colleges in Georgia

VALDOSTA – A prominent higher education resource guide ranks Wiregrass Georgia Technical College among the Best Community Colleges in Georgia.

In its annual assessment, Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for higher education program rankings and planning, has honored Wiregrass Georgia Technical College with the Best Community Colleges in Georgia for 2024. An exclusive methodology is used to rank each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. Evaluations are based on quantitative measures such as academic quality, graduation rate, cost and ROI, and student resources. With top picks that are highly regarded, affordable, and offer the tools and resources students need to successfully graduate and excel in their fields.

Wiregrass is ranked 4th in Georgia with an intelligent score of 97.69. “I am very proud to hear of this ranking with our college because each staff member and instructor at the college cares about the success of the students. A lot of hard work goes into making sure our students are able to be successful and are equipped with the right tools to be able to complete their programs and find great jobs,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Spring Semester, classes start January 8, 2024. To learn more about the online programs and others programs or to apply visit wiregrass.edu.