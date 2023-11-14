//Turner Center for the Arts seeks instructors for classes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking instructors to teach digital arts, technology, and media classes.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is looking for instructors to add to its creative team.

The Turner Center is actively seeking instructors to teach digital arts, technology, and media classes. Specific fields of interest include graphic arts, web design, photography, and videography, as well as other related fields. Instructors are needed for a 10-week grant program, as well as regular classes.

Instructors play a crucial role in fulfilling the Turner Center’s mission to promote and celebrate the arts by serving as a regional center for cultural enrichment, education and entertainment. Programs and classes offer new opportunities for artistic expression and growth to the greater south Georgia and north Florida communities, as well as to the surrounding areas.

Contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787 for additional information or assistance.