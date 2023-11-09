//Taste of NCNE invites the public to sample local dishes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to the 2nd Annual Taste of NCNW and Business Showcase for the opportunity to sample local dishes.

The 2nd Annual Taste of NCNW and Business Showcase will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mathis City Auditorium, located at 2300 N. Ashley Street. The event is open to the public and is expected to draw a large crowd of food enthusiasts and business owners from throughout the Valdosta area. The cost for admission and one “taste” ticket is $5, with additional “taste tickets” available for purchase for 1 for $5 or 3 for $10. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes from local restaurants and food vendors. In addition to the food, there will be a cook off and vendor opportunities for businesses looking to showcase their products or services. For more information about the event, please contact the organizer at 229-292-4707 or visit the event website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in some of the best food the Valdosta area has to offer while supporting local businesses. For an admission ticket and 1 tasting, please visit our website: tinyurl.com/2023tasteofncnw.