//SBA, SGBC will host free Economic Recovery Workshop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The U.S. SBA will partner with the South Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce to host Economic Recovery Workshop.

Release:

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will partner with the South Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce to host a free Economic Recovery Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m.to 7:00 p.m., at the Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta, Georgia to assist businesses and non-profit organizations apply for working capital for financial losses from Hurricane Idalia that occurred August 30.

“To serve the economic interest of the community, we are happy to partner with the Southern Georgia Black Chamber to provide an Economic Recovery workshop, which enables businesses to receive key information about SBA’s working capital loans, obtain one-on-one assistance, and apply directly on site,” said Francisco Sanchez Jr., associate administrator of SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience.

“Understanding the challenges faced by our community in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, this workshop is designed to be a beacon of hope and support,” said DeWayne Johnson, president/CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “We are deeply grateful to the SBA for their invaluable assistance, and we encourage everyone eligible to attend this workshop and explore the opportunities for recovery and growth.

At the workshop, SBA Customer Service Representatives will be available to answer questions, upload documents, provide application status updates, and assist in completing reconsideration requests for the SBA Disaster Loan Program.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, and 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

SBA & South Georgia Black Chamber Recovery Workshop

Lowndes County

Willis L. Miller Library

2906 Julia Drive

Valdosta, GA 31602

Thursday, Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the initial disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster and should apply under SBA declaration # 18144.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 7, 2024.