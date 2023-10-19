//SGBC to host Meet The Candidates Forum

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Black Chambers announces a second installment of the Meet The Candidates Forum to take place at the Valdosta City Hall.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC), in partnership with The Game Changers with Angela Ward, is delighted to announce the second installment of the Meet The Candidates Forum, scheduled for Monday, October 23, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The event will take place at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, located at 300 N. Lee Street, offering an opportunity for the community to engage with candidates and explore their visions for our city’s future.

The confirmed candidates who will be participating in this forum are:

● JD Rice

● Dr. Alvin Payton

● Fallon Harris

● India Bell

● Jason DeLoach

● Nicholas Harden

● Edgar Tooley

“The Meet the Candidates event is a way for the SGBC to provide a space for candidates to provide insightful, transparent answers on pressing issues that matter to the Valdosta community,” stated Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, VP of Events & Programs for the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

Light refreshments for event attendees will be generously provided by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated® Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Kappa Eta Omega Chapter, and Kappa Upsilon Chapter.

“The support of these two organizations emphasizes the collaborative efforts to make this event not only informative but also welcoming and engaging. Their actions exemplify our ‘Stronger Together’ approach,” stated DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

The event will be moderated by Angela Ward, the host of The Game Changers with Angela Ward, in a panel format with predetermined questions for the candidates. Ward served as moderator for the first Meet the Candidates forum held a few weeks ago on October 3.