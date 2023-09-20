//ACE Electric receives best business-education partner award

Share with friends

Photo (from left to right): Greg Terry (Ace University Manager), Jason Van Nus (Lowndes High School Work-Based Learning and Youth Apprenticeship)

VALDOSTA – The National ACTE announced ACE Electric receives the ACTE Business-Education Partnership Award for their contributions.

Release:

The National Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) and its Board of Directors announced ACE Electric, Inc. as an ACTE Business-Education Partnership Award Winner. The Business-Education Partnership Award celebrates the contributions and achievements of schools and businesses that aid in the development and maintenance of partnerships supporting high-quality career and technical education (CTE).

The ACE Electric and Lowndes High School Worked-Based Learning partnership was designed to address a critical labor shortage faced by ACE Electric within the electrical trade. This labor shortage was exacerbated by the average employee age steadily increasing over the last decade with many retirements, and a lack of student awareness and recruiting in the electrical contracting trade. In short, Ace’s high school internship program, AMPED, was formed out of necessity.

The problem faced by Lowndes High School Work-Based Learning & Youth Apprenticeship was the lack of robust placements for students in the construction and electrical industries.

The result of this partnership was as intended. A talent pipeline was developed from Lowndes High School through the Work-Based Learning program to ACE Electric; to address a critical labor shortage. This was accomplished by providing early access to talent resulting in a local employer gaining a competitive advantage to retain said talent. This talent was invested in further by our post-secondary institution, which provided the credentialing necessary to register these students not only as Youth Apprentices but also as Registered Apprentices with the Department of Labor.

ACE Electric, Inc. will be recognized alongside other national ACTE award winners on November 29, 2023, at the annual ACTE Awards Gala in Pheonix, Arizona.

ACE Electric is an electrical contractor founded in Valdosta, Georgia in 1975. They perform electrical installations in a multitude of market segments including commercial, correctional, distribution, government, hospitality, industrial, education, manufacturing, mission critical, and maintenance. They have offices located in Valdosta, GA, Statesboro, GA, Macon, GA, Atlanta, GA, Jackson, TN, Sanford, NC, and Plain City, OH.