VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Business Expo on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Business Expo sponsored by Mediacom Business on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5:15pm until 7:15pm at the Rainwater Conference Center. The event aims to facilitate a seamless navigation for attendees to accept or distribute job applications. The event is an opportunity for networking, employment, and door prizes.